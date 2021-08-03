Man charged with sexual assault committed at school

Man charged with sexual assault committed at schoolTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Thirty-four-year-old Winston Humes, otherwise called 'Dennis' of Norwich district, Portland, is now facing several charges in relation to two incidents of sexual assault committed at an educational institution in the parish in June.
Humes is charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, larceny from the person, unlawful wounding, assault with intent to rape and simple larceny.
It is alleged that on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Humes attacked and raped a female student on the compound of the institution.
The police said further investigations revealed he sexually assaulted a female worker at the same institution on June 30.
Humes was arrested in the parish capital on Wednesday, July 21 and later charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.
