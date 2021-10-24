Man charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A 22-year-old man has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community of Mandela Terrace on Monday, September 27.

He is 22-year-old Martin Colley, otherwise called 'Short Boss'.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:30 p.m., a woman was among a group of persons when she was pounced upon by Colley who opened gunfire at her.

She ran and escaped unhurt.

The incident was reported to the police and following investigations, Colley was arrested on Monday, October 18. He was charged on Friday, October 22.

His court date is being finalised.