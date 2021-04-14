Man charged with stealing curtains in St Elizabeth

Man charged with stealing curtains in St ElizabethWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged 47-year-old Oval Thompson who they say was caught stealing two curtains valued at $2,600 in St Elizabeth last Friday.
The police said Thompson, who was positively identified on CCTV footage, has been charged with house breaking and larceny.
Reports are that about 3:00 pm, the complainant securely locked up her business place and went home. She later discovered that her store had been broken into. Checks made with the security camera revealed Thompson stealing the curtains, the police said.
An investigation was launched and Thompson was subsequently charged.
