Man chopped to death in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the chopping death of a man in Arlington District in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Johnoy Johnson, a farmer of Arlington District.

Police reports are that about 8:30 pm, residents stumbled on Johnson's body in front of a building in the community.

The Black River police were alerted and on their arrival saw Johnson suffering from multiple chop wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Kasey Williams