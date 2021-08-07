Man cleared of Jamaican cocaine smuggling gang accusation

Man cleared of Jamaican cocaine smuggling gang accusationSaturday, August 07, 2021
|
LONDON, United Kingdom — A man who was believed to be a part of a deal which brought at least a quarter of a kilogram of cocaine into the United Kingdom from Jamaica in 2017, has been found not guilty.
The not guilty verdict was returned on Friday, August 6, but 41-year-old Warren Campbell had consistently denied the accusation.
According to a Plymouth Live news report, Campbell, who is a father of eight, had been accused of assisting in the plot which saw the class A drug smuggled into the UK from Jamaica.
Prosecutors told the jury that Campbell had met drug mule Jordane Morris upon her return from Montego Bay at Birmingham International Airport in September 2017, the report said, noting that Morris was later stopped on the M5 near Cullompton while the cocaine headed towards Plymouth.
However, Campbell — a British citizen — said his only connection to Morris and gang leader Nathaniel Freeman was as a spiritual healer, and said he had taken no part in the conspiracy to smuggle the drug.
