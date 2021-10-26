Man dead, another injured after gun attack in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Police are probing the shooting death of a man and the injuring of another in the community of Broadleaf in Manchester on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Chinnard Campbell, otherwise called 'Dego', of Little Hampton district in Broadleaf.

According to the Constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), about 7:00 am, Campbell was among a group of individuals when armed men pounced and opened gunfire at them.

The police were alerted and the injured men were taken to hospital where Campbell was pronounced dead and the other man admitted in stable condition.

Kasey Williams