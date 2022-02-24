Man dies after being shot in leg by cop, car crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A probe has been launched into the death of a man who was shot in the leg after he allegedly attacked a police officer who had confiscated a machete from his vehicle in the Corporate Area on Tuesday.

The unidentified man was later found inside his vehicle after it appeared to have crashed in the vicinity of the Ferry Police Station in St Catherine.

The man, who is of dark brown complexion, slim build, and was about six feet tall, was clad in a pair of camouflage jeans shorts and white T shirt at the time of his death.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that on Tuesday, the lawman was driving his motorcar along Spanish Town road when he noticed the driver of a Nissan motor car slapping another motorist with a machete.

The officer reportedly approached the machete-wielding man, but the latter told the lawman several expletives and sped off in his vehicle.

Further reports indicated that the officer made another attempt to speak to the man during a stop at a gas station on Mandela Highway.

The lawman reportedly urged the man to hand over the machete and he refused. But the officer was eventually able to seize the object from inside the driver's vehicle and urged him to drive to the Hunt's Bay Police Station.

However, the motorist reportedly refused to comply and the cop drove off in his vehicle.

According to reports, while the officer was driving on the roadway, the infuriated motorist drove down the vehicle, forcing the officer to stop.

The enraged motorist reportedly then proceeded towards the officer with a knife, and despite several calls for the man to stop, including the firing of a warning shot from the lawman, the man failed to comply. The policeman then took evasive action and fired, hitting the man in his leg.

According to reports, the wounded man subsequently ran to his vehicle and sped away from the scene.

Shortly after, the police were alerted that a motor car, which matched that of the wounded man, crashed into a median in the vicinity of the Ferry Police Station. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The matter has since been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).