Man dies in freak accident

HANOVER, Jamaica — A man died in a freak accident on the Mosquito Cove main road in Hanover on Friday after a truck on which he was travelling overturned and landed on top of him. Details are not available at this time.

Eyewitnesses told Observer Online that another vehicle was transporting a generator when it broke free and ran across the road. The driver of the truck swung to the side of the road to avoid a collision. However, he lost control of the truck and it landed in a ditch.

The sideman, who was travelling in the cabin of the truck, reportedly jumped from the vehicle which later overturned, crushing him to death.

-Anthony Lewis