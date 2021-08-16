Man drowns at Rocky Point Beach

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— A man drowned Monday at the Rocky Point Beach in St Thomas.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Leroy Mitchell of Cheswick in the parish.

Reports are that about 4pm, Mitchell and friends were at the beach when he went for a swim and encountered difficulties while in the water.

His friends went to his assistance and pulled him from the water onto the shores where they tried to resuscitate him but to no avail.

He was rush to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead.