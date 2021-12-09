Man drowns in Manchester

Manchester, Jamaica — The Porus Police in Manchester are probing the death of 18-year-old Jaylan Simpson of Paisley Drive, Clarendon who drowned at a river in Toolis district, Manchester on Tuesday, December 7.

Reports are that about 2:30 pm, Simpson was swimming at the river when he got into difficulties.

His body was found and retrieved on Wednesday, December 8.

Investigations continue.