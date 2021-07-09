Man escapes with minor injuries after shooting in Manor Park

ST ANDREW, Jamaica -- A man is nursing minor injuries following a shooting incident in Manor Park, St Andrew on Friday afternoon.

No one was shot in the incident.

Reports are that the man had pulled up in his vehicle to a business establishment in the upper St Andrew commercial district about 1 pm, when two men arrived on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider on the motorcycle reportedly pulled a handgun and fired several shots at the window of the man's vehicle before escaping with his crony on the bike. The man reportedly suffered minor injuries to his face as a result of the glass being shattered.

The St Andrew North police are investigating.