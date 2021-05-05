Man faces several charges after confessing to 2020 murder

Man faces several charges after confessing to 2020 murderWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old Jerome Pryce of Grandison Path in Kingston has been charged on several counts after he allegedly attacked, robbed and killed a man on Central Road in the parish on July 17, 2020.
Pryce was charged after he reportedly confessed during an interview in the presence of his attorney yesterday.
He is charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Reports are that the now deceased man was walking along the roadway when he was attacked by the accused and another man, who opened gunfire hitting him in the upper body.
The deceased — who was subsequently identified as 46-year-old Leroy Jones, otherwise called 'Tony,' a security officer of Central Road, Kingston 10 — died on the spot.
The police said Jones was also robbed of his licensed Glock pistol and an undetermined sum of cash in the incident.
Pryce was later held by the police during an operation at his home.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy