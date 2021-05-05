Man faces several charges after confessing to 2020 murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old Jerome Pryce of Grandison Path in Kingston has been charged on several counts after he allegedly attacked, robbed and killed a man on Central Road in the parish on July 17, 2020.

Pryce was charged after he reportedly confessed during an interview in the presence of his attorney yesterday.

He is charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Reports are that the now deceased man was walking along the roadway when he was attacked by the accused and another man, who opened gunfire hitting him in the upper body.

The deceased — who was subsequently identified as 46-year-old Leroy Jones, otherwise called 'Tony,' a security officer of Central Road, Kingston 10 — died on the spot.

The police said Jones was also robbed of his licensed Glock pistol and an undetermined sum of cash in the incident.

Pryce was later held by the police during an operation at his home.