Man facing multiple charges in St Andrew killing

Man facing multiple charges in St Andrew killingSunday, March 07, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A St Andrew man is facing multiple charges in relation to allegations that he along with four others killed a man inside his house last December.
Kemo Green, 32, has been charged with murder, wounding with intent, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
It is alleged that on December 21 about 4:45 pm, Green along with four other men went to a house on Amsterdam Road in St Andrew and opened gunfire at 31-year-old Jerome Gordon, hitting him multiple times to the upper body. The police said a woman was also injured in the attack.
Gordon died on the spot while the woman was taken to hospital where she was treated and admitted in serious condition, the police said.
Green was later arrested and charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade. The police did not state the whereabouts of the four others involved in the incident.
