Man fatally stabbed in St Mary, cousin detained

Man fatally stabbed in St Mary, cousin detainedSaturday, February 26, 2022
|
ST MARY, Jamaica — A man is to be questioned by the St Mary police in connection to the fatal stabbing of his cousin in Rosend, St Mary on Saturday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Swain Lowton, a construction worker of Rosend in the parish.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Lowton was engaged in an argument with a relative during which his cousin intervened.
After the dispute was quelled, Lowton later left the premises with his female companion sometime after 2:00 am Saturday.
While walking home, Lowton was allegedly attacked by a man and stabbed.
An alarm was raised and the wounded man was assisted to the hospital where he later died.
The deceased man's cousin was subsequently taken into custody as police probe the incident.
