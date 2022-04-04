Man found dead in Montego Bay

Man found dead in Montego BayMonday, April 04, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police in St James are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found on Deans Lane in Montego Bay on Monday morning.
The police have not yet been able to identify him.
Preliminary police reports are that about 2:00 am, residents heard what they believed to be gunshots and called the police. Lawmen arrived and found the man in a pool of blood.
He was wearing a white merino, blue jeans pants and a pair of white socks.
According to the police, the man appeared to be in his forties, is of dark complexion, stout built and about five feet 10 inches tall.
Investigations are ongoing.
