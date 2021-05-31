Man found hanging at Elletson Road Police Station

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A man's body was found hanging from a section of Elletson Road Police Station about 4:00 this morning. Up to 9:00 am when a team from OBSERVER ONLINE visited the scene, the body had not yet been removed.

The police have not yet identified the man; however, residents said he usually sleeps on the compound and he had been going through some “problems” after he was robbed recently.

Candice Haughton