Man found wandering in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The Seaforth Police are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting a man with his family.

The man, who gave his name as Shaquille Thomas, was found wandering in Trinityville, St Thomas.

He told law enforcers that he is of a Commodore address in Portland.

The police are asking anyone who may be able to reunite the man with his family to contact the Seaforth Police at 876-982-4280, 119 Police emergency number or the nearest police station.