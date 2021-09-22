Man found with firearm in church charged

A 26-year-old labourer of St Ann has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he was found with a gun in church.

He is Alex Brown of Garden Tenant Road in the parish.

Reports from the police are that on Monday, September 20, Brown was among a congregation when lawmen visited the location and carried out a search exercise.

One homemade firearm containing one 12 gauge cartridge was taken from a bag Brown had in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.