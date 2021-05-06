Man freed of assaulting ex-lover who jumped through car window

Man freed of assaulting ex-lover who jumped through car windowThursday, May 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Joel Williams, who was accused of beating his ex-lover after she caught him leaving a hotel with another woman, has likened the incident leading up to the alleged assault to a scene from a movie.
The accused man's recount of the incident triggered muffled laughter in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday, February 15.
"I was leaving an establishment with another female when she jumped through the driver's window of my car and scratched the other female," said Williams, adding, "only in the movies have I seen that."
On Tuesday, the matter was brought up for trial and Williams, who was charged with assault, retained attorney Able-Don Foote, who indicated to the court that the complainant made an admission of a criminal offence in her complaint statement to the police and ought to be properly charged.
Foote argued that this is a foul plot being hatched against his client as the statement in no uncertain terms proves that the complainant was the aggressor and his client acted in lawful self-defence.
The court acknowledged that the complainant had committed an offence and enquired if in light of this development she wished to pursue the case.
The complainant asked for the case to commence, prompting a request from the defence to have the matter stood down.
Williams then made a formal report to the Half Way Tree police to press charges against the complainant, who subsequently recanted her wish to proceed, thereafter freeing Williams.
Accordingly, the judge dismissed the assault charge against Williams.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy