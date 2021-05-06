Man freed of assaulting ex-lover who jumped through car window

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Joel Williams, who was accused of beating his ex-lover after she caught him leaving a hotel with another woman, has likened the incident leading up to the alleged assault to a scene from a movie.

The accused man's recount of the incident triggered muffled laughter in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Monday, February 15.

"I was leaving an establishment with another female when she jumped through the driver's window of my car and scratched the other female," said Williams, adding, "only in the movies have I seen that."

On Tuesday, the matter was brought up for trial and Williams, who was charged with assault, retained attorney Able-Don Foote, who indicated to the court that the complainant made an admission of a criminal offence in her complaint statement to the police and ought to be properly charged.

Foote argued that this is a foul plot being hatched against his client as the statement in no uncertain terms proves that the complainant was the aggressor and his client acted in lawful self-defence.

The court acknowledged that the complainant had committed an offence and enquired if in light of this development she wished to pursue the case.

The complainant asked for the case to commence, prompting a request from the defence to have the matter stood down.

Williams then made a formal report to the Half Way Tree police to press charges against the complainant, who subsequently recanted her wish to proceed, thereafter freeing Williams.

Accordingly, the judge dismissed the assault charge against Williams.