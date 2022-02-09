Man granted $900,000 bail in electrician's murder

ST ANN, Jamaica — A Clarendon man implicated in the murder of an electrician in Knapdale, St Ann last month was granted bail in the sum of $900,000 on Tuesday.

Owen Curtis, 20, appeared in the St Ann Parish Court on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report a felony.

The charges are all related to the January 1 killing of Everette Duncan, a 37-year-old electrician from Knapdale near Brown's Town. The murder was the first recorded in the garden parish for 2022.

READ: Electrician becomes St Ann's first murder victim in 2022

Curtis, who is from Savannah Crescent in May Pen, was represented at the bail hearing by attorney-at-law Oswest Senior Smith, who argued that there was no evidence linking his client to the crime.

But prosecutors maintain that Curtis had rented the vehicle used in the commission of the crime.

It is alleged that Duncan was leaving a shop in Knapdale, where he had earlier made a purchase, when a car drove up.

An armed man exited the vehicle and began shooting, hitting Duncan several times. The gunmen then made their escape from the scene in the vehicle.

Duncan was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.