Man gunned down at gas station in Gregory Park

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Police sleuths are probing Sunday's fatal shooting of a man at a gas station in Gregory Park, St Catherine.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Christopher Harris.

Reports are that about 9:30 am, Harris went to the gas station to purchase an item when he was pounced upon by an armed man who opened fire, hitting him.

The attacker later escaped, while the wounded man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.