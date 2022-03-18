Man gunned down in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are probing the murder of a man in Newport, Manchester on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Dexter Mitchell, otherwise called “Gangster”, a labourer of Newfield District in Newport.

A report from the Constabulary Communications Unit said that about 8:20 pm, residents heard loud explosions and alerted the police.

Mitchell was found suffering from gunshot wounds on a section of the Newport main road.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams