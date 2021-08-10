Man gunned down in Montego Bay

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police are probing the brazen murder of a man who was gunned down this afternoon in Montego Bay.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Orayon Williams, also known as Chev, of a Gordon Crescent, Granville, St James address.

Reports are that shortly after he disembarked from a motor vehicle about 2:15pm, Williams was pounced upon by men who alighted from a motorcar in the Fairfield area in Montego Bay.

Upon the arrival of the police who were summoned to the scene, Williams' bullet-riddled body was found lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Over ten 9mm spent shells were recovered from the scene by crime scene investigators, the police said.

No motive has so far been established for the killing.