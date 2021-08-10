Man gunned down in Montego Bay

Man gunned down in Montego BayTuesday, August 10, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police are probing the brazen murder of a man who was gunned down this afternoon in Montego Bay.
The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Orayon Williams, also known as Chev, of a Gordon Crescent, Granville, St James address.
Reports are that shortly after he disembarked from a motor vehicle about 2:15pm, Williams was pounced upon by men who alighted from a motorcar in the Fairfield area in Montego Bay.
Upon the arrival of the police who were summoned to the scene, Williams' bullet-riddled body was found lying on the ground in a pool of blood.
Over ten 9mm spent shells were recovered from the scene by crime scene investigators, the police said.
No motive has so far been established for the killing.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy