Man gunned down in St James

A man is now dead and another is nursing gunshot wounds after they were both attacked by unknown assailants along the Maroon Town main road in St James on Friday night.

The dead man has been identified as 36-year-old Marlon Smith, otherwise called 'Rat Nation', a vendor from Pimento Hill in German Town, an adjoining community.

Reports are that about 9:20 pm, Smith and the other man were walking along the road when they were attacked. Both men received gunshot wounds, however, Smith succumbed to his injuries.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.

Investigations are ongoing.

-Shamir Brown