Man gunned down on Eastwood Park Road

Man gunned down on Eastwood Park RoadMonday, March 28, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man was gunned down by unknown assailant/s while he was having a drink on Eastwood Park Road in Kingston on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Demi Newell of Potosi Avenue, Pembroke Hall in the parish.
Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that about 9:53 pm, Newell was among a group of men having drinks at the location when he was pounced upon by a gunman travelling on foot.
It is reported that he was shot several times.
The police were alerted and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigation continues.
