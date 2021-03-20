Man held with gun during curfew in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Clarendon police arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act following an incident on the Woodside main road in Clarendon on Thursday, March 18.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Chin Ross of Waltham district, Mandeville in Manchester.

The police said about 4:00 am, during the nightly curfew, a police team in the area saw two men walking along the roadway. The men reportedly ran into bushes when they saw the police.

The police said a search was conducted in the area and Ross was accosted with a 9mm pistol and one round of ammunition. A further search was conducted which yielded a second 9mm pistol.

The second suspect is still being sought by the police.