Man held with gun in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One man was arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm at Race Course Lane in Golden Heights, Kingston today.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 4:00 pm, a team of officers was conducting a patrol of the area when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and one 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition was removed from his person.

The man's identity is being withheld pending further investigations.