Man held with mini Uzi in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A mini Uzi firearm and 13 cartridges were seized during a joint police-military operation on Brissett Road, Cambridge in St James today.

The police said one man was taken into custody, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

The police said the man was seen on the roadway acting in a manner which aroused their suspicion. He was then approached, searched and the firearm found. The incident happened about 6:30 am.