Man hospitalised after car crushed on Spur Tree Hill

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash on the accident-prone Spur Tree Hill main road in Manchester this morning.

Preliminary reports are that about 11:00 am the driver of a Toyota Axio motor car lost control of the vehicle while travelling downhill and collided with a tractor-trailer that was headed in the opposite direction.

An eyewitness, Renae Brooks, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the road was wet when the accident happened.

She said the car was crushed upon impact and pinned between the tractor-trailer and the road embankment.

The injured driver was taken from the car and rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

The crucial Spur Tree Hill main road links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west.

Heavily laden, slow-moving trucks often hinder traffic on the steep, difficult hill, and there have been a number of tragic accidents involving trucks down the years.

Kasey Williams