Man in custody after firearm found in merino

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James police have seized one 9mm Smith and Wesson Springfield firearm fitted with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges during an operation on Crawford Street, Mount Salem, in the parish on Wednesday.

Reports are that about 4:50 pm, lawmen went to premises in the community and the firearm was found wrapped in white merino.

One man was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.