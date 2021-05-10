Man in custody after firearm found under pillow

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The Black River police arrested one man in connection with the seizure of a handgun during an operation in Williamsfield district, St Elizabeth early this morning.

Reports are that about 2:45 am, the police team searched a premises and found the firearm — a Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing 11 cartridges — under a pillow.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time, the police said.