Man in custody after firearm seizure in August Town

Man in custody after firearm seizure in August TownWednesday, February 16, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man is now in custody following the seizure of a firearm on Beaumont Road, August Town in St Andrew on Wednesday.
Reports from the St Andrew Central Police are that about 6:40 am, a police team was following investigative leads when they went to a house on Beaumont Road where they seized a Bersa 9mm pistol with 13 cartridges during the search.
The identity of the man arrested is being withheld pending further investigations.
