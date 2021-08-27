Man in custody after firearm seizure in St Andrew

Man in custody after firearm seizure in St AndrewFriday, August 27, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— A man has been arrested in relation to the seizure a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Tavern Avenue in St Andrew on Thursday, August 26.
Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that lawmen conducted an operation in the area about 2:30 pm, when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions.
The man was accosted and searched and a Beretta 9mm pistol with a magazine affixed containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
