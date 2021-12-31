Man in custody for murder of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell

Man in custody for murder of 10-year-old Jezariah TyrellFriday, December 31, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A suspect in the investigation into the killing of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell has been taken into custody by the police.
The police said that suspect will remain in custody and will be interviewed on Monday in the presence of his attorney.
Jezariah was killed in her home on Fleet Street, Kingston on Thursday morning. The Kingston Central Police report that about 2:50 am Jezariah and her relatives were asleep at home when a relative smelt gasoline and heard strange sounds on the roof.
The relative went to investigate and was pounced on by intruders, who attempted to gain entry to the house whilst firing at the occupants. During the gunfire, the 10-year-old was shot. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Kingston Central Police Division have also listed several men as persons of interest. They are:
- Tyrone Blair, otherwise 'T-Bone',
- Shevon Mitchell, otherwise called 'Pelle'
- Howard Hill, otherwise called 'Spanky',
- Vivian Tucker, otherwise called 'Jesus',
- Frederick Walters, otherwise called 'Junior',
- Davion Baker, otherwise called 'Biggy',
- Shavon James, otherwise called 'Bobo',
- Winston Dunkley otherwise called 'Shortman'
- A man known only as 'Bigga', all of Kingston addresses.
The men are urged to report to the Central Police Station immediately.
Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent Steve McGregor, the operations officer in charge of Area 4 said the men are critical in assisting with investigations as they seek to save lives, protect property and to restore peace in the Kingston Central Division.
