Man in viral video disrespecting PM questioned and released by police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shaquille Higgins, who was arrested after he was seen disrespecting Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in a video which went viral on social media, has been released from police custody, without charge after being questioned in connection to larceny in St Ann.

The St Ann police located Higgins after the video became viral and taped him getting dressed during his arrest. He was also prompted by a sergeant of police, to apologise to the Prime Minister for his comments in the video.

The police later indicated that Higgins was not arrested for the comments in the video, but in relation to larceny in the parish.

However, in a statement a short while ago, Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, said he has ordered the Inspectorate of Professional Standards (IPROB) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actions of the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) during the arrest.

Anderson declared that it is inappropriate "to share internal reports, correspondence or images captured on duty without proper authorisation" and demanded that the practice ceases as it puts the JCF and the public at risk.

He said individuals found in breach "will be held accountable".

He also appealed to the members of the JCF, not to solicit apologies from members of the public, who should be made to apologise off their own free will.

Anderson said that given the level of complexity when resolving matters and the risks associated with the job of the police, it becomes necessary at times to video record police operations, but added that the images should not be improperly circulated or used in a manner that runs counter to JCF precepts of obeying the rule of law, showing respect for all, and being a force for good.

Jason Cross