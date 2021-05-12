Man injured after shooting at wake

Man injured after shooting at wakeWednesday, May 12, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica – A 39-year-old farmer was wounded in a shooting which occurred at a wake in Port Morant here last night.
Reports are that about 8:45 pm, the farmer and others were attending the wake of a woman in Industry Hill, Port Morant, when they heard loud explosions. The farmer attempted to run from the area but fell to the ground and later discovered that he was shot and injured.
He was taken to hospital by family members.
The police later observed that he was shot in the legs and arm.
No suspect has been identified.
