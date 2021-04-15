Man injured during shootout with police in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man is now hospitalised under police guard following a confrontation with lawmen on Bailey's Avenue, Bucks Common in Clarendon about 5:50 am today.

He has not been identified.

The police said a Glock 17 pistol and several rounds of ammunition were seized during the incident.

The matter has also been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigation and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.