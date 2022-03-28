Man injured in Grants Pen drive-by shooting

Man injured in Grants Pen drive-by shootingMonday, March 28, 2022
|
Sections of Fagan Ave in Grants Pen, St Andrew have been cordoned off by the police following a shooting incident in the area on Monday.
Reports are that about 11:30 am, a man was walking to a shop in the community when he was pounced upon by a gunman travelling in a blue Honda motor car who opened fire hitting him.
Residents who assisted in transporting the injured man to the hospital say he was shot several times in the face.
- Denieca Brown
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy