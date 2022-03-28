Man injured in Grants Pen drive-by shooting

Sections of Fagan Ave in Grants Pen, St Andrew have been cordoned off by the police following a shooting incident in the area on Monday.

Reports are that about 11:30 am, a man was walking to a shop in the community when he was pounced upon by a gunman travelling in a blue Honda motor car who opened fire hitting him.

Residents who assisted in transporting the injured man to the hospital say he was shot several times in the face.

- Denieca Brown