Man jailed for slapping another man in the face at police station

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A man was jailed Tuesday after admitting to slapping another man in the face at a Corporate Area police station.

According to court documents, 57-year-old Richard Cunningham was charged Tuesday, March 15, with assault occasioning bodily harm after he hit George Brown while the latter was being processed for unlawful wounding in the guard room at the Halfway Tree Police Station, following an earlier altercation between the two men.

It was revealed that around 10:35 am on Tuesday, officers from the Constant Spring Police Station escorted Brown to the Halfway Tree Police Station. While Brown was being processed, police officers witnessed Cunningham enter the guardroom and slap Brown who later complained of feeling pain in his face.

Cunningham was subsequently charged and appeared later in the day before Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Montague-Cole at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Upon hearing Cunningham's guilty plea and explanation that he wasn't “thinking clearly”, Montague-Cole informed him that he was to stay the night in jail as part of his punishment. He is to return to court Wednesday for sentencing.

“That was a security risk. The man [Brown] could've used that opportunity to run. Everybody head cya hot so,” Montague-Cole said as she chastised Cunningham.

After learning that he will be spending the night in jail, Cunningham proceeded to ask the judge for mercy.

“Your Honour, please,” he begged, clasping his hand pleadingly.

Denying his plea for mercy, Montague-Cole said, “I don't take pleasure in doing certain things…”

However, she explained that she had to teach him a lesson because of the “level of lawlessness present in the Corporate Area.”

“It shows a complete disregard for the uniform,” Montague-Cole chided him once more, seemingly in disbelief that Cunningham committed such an act in the presence of police.