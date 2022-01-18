Man killed, another injured by gunmen in Cassava Piece, St Andrew

Man killed, another injured by gunmen in Cassava Piece, St AndrewTuesday, January 18, 2022
ST ANDREW, Jamaica - The police are keeping an eye on Cassava Piece in St Andrew after a man was killed and another injured during a gun attack in the community on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Tyrone Wilson, a resident also of Cassava Piece.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that a group of people were standing along a roadway in the community about 4:00 pm when gunmen opened gunfire.
Wilson and another man were found suffering from gunshot wounds after the shooting subsided.
They were transported to hospital where Wilson was pronounced dead and the other man admitted.
Investigations are ongoing.
