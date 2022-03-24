Man killed, two others injured in Ocho Rios gun attack

ST ANN, Jamaica - Gunmen struck along the Ocho Rios bypass in the garden parish on Wednesday night, killing one man and injuring two other persons.

Dead is 41-year-old Julian Facey, of Parry Town, St Ann.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that about 7:00 pm, Facey was driving a Toyota Mark 2 motor car with two passengers on board when, on reaching a section of the Ocho Rios bypass, gunmen travelling in another vehicle opened fire at them.

The culprits later fled the scene.

The injured persons were assisted to the hospital where Facey was pronounced dead and the other persons admitted for treatment.

A motive for the triple shooting incident has not been ascertained, as investigations are ongoing.