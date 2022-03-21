Man killed, woman assaulted during St Elizabeth home invasion

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – A man was killed, another shot and injured and a woman sexually assaulted during a robbery in Nembhard Town, St Elizabeth on Sunday, March 20.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Jermaine Green, otherwise called 'Jimbo', a farmer of Nembhard Town.

Reports from the Junction Police are that about 8:15 pm, armed men invaded the family's home and demanded cash and cellular phones.

A struggle ensued between Green and one of the gunmen, during which he was shot.

A woman was also sexually assaulted during the ordeal.

The robbers escaped with cellular phones and an undetermined sum of cash.

The police were summoned and the injured people were taken to hospital where Green was pronounced dead on arrival, and the injured woman is being treated.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist investigators in locating the perpetrators of this heinous crime to contact the Black River Police at 876-965-2056, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.