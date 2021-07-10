Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Manchester party

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are reporting that a man was shot dead and a woman injured following a shooting incident at a party in the community of Davyton last night.

Davyton is located close to Bellefield.



The police identified the deceased as 33-year-old Shane McDonald of Bethel Street in Manchester.



According to the Constabulary's Communication Unit (CCU) McDonald and the injured woman were at a party when about 9:30 pm they were pounced upon by armed men who opened fire hitting them.

They were rushed to hospital where McDonald was pronounced dead and the woman admitted.



The police didn't say whether or not the event was authorised.



Stakeholders, including the police and the Manchester Municipal Corporation, last Thursday sought to urge party promoters to seek permission for events in the parish.



This latest killing follows Tuesday night's murder of 30-year-old Denworth Teape and 33-year-old Fabian Medley in Elim -- a community north east of Santa Cruz -- St Elizabeth, which the police said happened at an unauthorised party.



Early reports had suggested that a third man had succumbed in hospital. However, up to Friday evening, the police said only Teape and Medley died.



The police said two men remain hospitalised following the Elim shooting incident.



The police also said late Friday, that they are yet to arrest anyone in relation to the incident.



Kasey Williams