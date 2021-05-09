Man killed during argument over music box

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A 35-year-old man from Strathbogie District, Westmoreland, was killed Thursday afternoon during an argument with another man over a stolen music box.

Dead is Jason Sommerville, who was unemployed.

Reports are that Sommerville had an argument with the suspect over the stolen item, and during the argument, he was chopped with a machete on the left side of his neck.

He ran, but collapsed, and was taken to hospital where he died.

The suspect subsequently turned up at the Savanna-la-Mar Police station and handed himself over to the police.