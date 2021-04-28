Man killed after going to collect partner money

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A 29-year-old security guard was killed Monday evening after going to collect his partner draw from the banker.

Reports are that Johnross Morgan went to the businesswoman's home in Waterford for money she owed him from a partner plan that they joined, when a dispute developed.

During the dispute, the woman's boyfriend reportedly used a knife to stab Morgan in the chest, neck, back and left ear.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating.