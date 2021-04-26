Man killed after traffic accident

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man was killed along Olympic Way in Kingston yesterday afternoon after getting out of his car to view the damage after a traffic collision.

Dead is Jaire Williams, 24, a businessman from Trelawny.

Reports are that Williams and his child's mother were driving, when on reaching a section of Olympic Way, a silver motor car bumped into the rear of the car.

Williams stopped and got out of the vehicle to view the damage, and the occupants of the other car shot him.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police are investigating.