Man killed at fundraising event in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Police are probing the murder of a 37-year-old man who was gunned down at a fundraising event in Davyton in Manchester on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Aldaine Bellanfante, a resident of Davyton.



A police report said about 9:25 pm, Bellanfante was at the event when two gunmen pounced on him and opened gunfire.



He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



This latest incident brings to 14 the number of people killed in the south-central parish since the start of this year.

On Thursday, the Manchester Police announced that they will not grant entertainment permits to six communities in the parish as part of efforts to fight crime and keep communities safe.

Head of the Manchester Police Superintendent Lloyd Darby stated that restrictions have been imposed on entertainment events in Comfort, Broadleaf, Heartease, Greenvale, Newhall and May Day.

- Kasey Williams