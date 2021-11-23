Man killed by cop in Freetown identified

Man killed by cop in Freetown identifiedTuesday, November 23, 2021
|
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has released the identity of man who was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer on Monday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old, Darrian Anderson.
According to INDECOM, which is investigating the incident, it is reported that the off-duty cop was alerted to men who were seen with guns on a private premises.
It was further reported that upon the off-duty officer's investigation, four men were seen who fired at the officer which resulted in a shootout. Three men escaped and one man was found with gunshot injuries.
The man was pronounced dead at the May Pen Hospital. No firearm was reported as retrieved from the incident scene, INDECOM said.
INDECOM said it processed the incident scene to include the collection of forensic exhibits and the firearm of the off-duty officer. Initial interviews and witness canvassing were also conducted by the Investigative team.
Noting that the assistance of witnesses is very important in any investigation, INDECM noted that persons are reminded to contact the INDECOM head office and share any information that will be useful to ongoing enquiries.
