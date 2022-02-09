Man killed during police/military operation in St James, two guns recovered

Man killed during police/military operation in St James, two guns recoveredWednesday, February 09, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with members of a joint police/military operation in the Salt Spring community of St James on Wednesday morning.
Two handguns were reportedly recovered during the operation.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (Indecom) has commenced a probe in the fatal shooting.
More details later.
Horace Hines
