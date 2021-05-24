Man killed during police confrontation in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police on Toronto Road, Lionel Town housing scheme about 8:30 this morning.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, but the deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Alrick Williams, a labourer of Toronto Road, Clarendon.

The police said the matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB), and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).